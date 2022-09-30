Southampton: New designs for Bedford Place area revealed
- Published
Designs have been unveiled for a city's new pedestrian area.
A square, which could be used to host events and markets, has been proposed for the junction of Carlton Place and Lower Bannister Street in Southampton.
It comes as the pedestrian area in Carlton Place has been made permanent.
Pavements along Bedford Place could also be widened in a bid to slow down traffic and reinforce a wider 20mph speed limit planned for the Polygon area.
The Southampton City Council plans follow months of work between the authority, local residents and businesses.
They also include a curved pavement buildout on Bedford Place, at its junction with Carlton Place, with new seating and trees.
The entire area could also see more CCTV cameras and improved lighting while an outside seating area in front of Beards & Boards and Retro Café could be made permanent.
Councillor Eamonn Keogh, cabinet member for transport and regeneration, said the proposals would ensure that visitors and residents could "move around the area safely".
The new plans have been put forward after the initial closure and subsequent reopening of Bedford Place divided public opinion.
A consultation on the new proposals is currently under way and will end on 23 October.
Work at the site could begin as early as next year, the council said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.