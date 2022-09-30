Ex-Police Federation chair John Apter investigated over sex assault claims
The former head of the police officers' association is being investigated over claims he committed sexual assaults.
John Apter, the former national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, was suspended from his role and by Hampshire Constabulary in December.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it completed an investigation in June.
An IOPC spokesperson said it has referred two counts of sexual assault to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
They said on Friday: "We completed our investigation in June 2022 into allegations relating to the conduct of a Hampshire Constabulary police officer.
"We found an indication that the police constable may have committed criminal offences and referred a file of evidence to the CPS to consider two counts of sexual assault contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. We currently await its decision."
Last December, a spokesman for the federation said Mr Apter was suspended from his role after he was suspended by his police force.
He said it had "acted as swiftly as possible" but was unable to give any further comment.
The federation represents about 130,000 police officers.
Mr Apter was appointed its national chairman in July 2018. He said he retired as a police officer in April.
