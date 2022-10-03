Family tribute to man and woman found dead in Portsmouth
- Published
A man and a woman found dead at a house have been described as "amazing parents" by their family.
Christopher Stone-Houghton, 66, and Ruth Stone-Houghton, 60, were found when police were called to Holcot Lane in Portsmouth last month.
Hampshire Constabulary said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
A family tribute praised their "positivity and loveable sense of humour".
It said: "Not only were Chris and Ruth amazing parents to their two children - anyone who knew Chris and Ruth will know how hard they worked in so many parts of their lives."
"We would appreciate any further speculation into what has occurred to come to an end out of respect for our family.
"We would also like to thank all those which have sent flowers and messages, which are overflowing with love, admiration and wonderful memories."
Police said officers were conducting enquiries into the circumstances of both deaths.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.