Frazer Brabant: Five men charged over 2019 murder case
- Published
Five men have been charged in connection with the death of a father-of-two three years ago.
Frazer Brabant was assaulted and found with serious head injuries in a garden in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, on 31 October 2019.
He died of his injuries in hospital three months later in January 2020.
Four of the five men have been charged with murder. All five are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.
They are:
- Scott Neale, 34, from Spindle Close, Basingstoke, charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and violent disorder
- Lee Wood, 31, from Halsbury Road East, Northolt, charged with murder, conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder
- Forhad Miah, 31, from Chestnuts Close, Oakley, charged with murder, conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder
- James O'Connor, 24, from Fairfield, Whitchurch, charged with murder
- Ricky Lewis, 40, from Candover Court, Basingstoke, charged with conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.