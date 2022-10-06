Hampshire and Isle of Wight e-bike scheme launched
An e-bike hire scheme is being rolled out in several cities and towns.
A total of 235 e-bikes, as well as 200 pedal bikes, are now available across Southampton, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.
More than 1,000 bikes are expected to be available across these areas by next spring.
The initiative has been launched by Solent Transport - a partnership of local councils - in a bid to reduce traffic and improve air quality.
It is in addition to the current e-scooter trials and will be operated by Beryl Bikes.
On the Isle of Wight, the e-bikes will initially be available in Cowes, Newport and Ryde. People will also be able to used them on the Red Squirrel Trail, where e-scooters are prohibited.
But the e-bike scheme could be expanded to other areas of the island next spring.
Solent Transport said residents would be able to hire bikes and e-scooters through a new app called Breeze.
Rides will cost 5p per minute for pedal bikes and 10p per minute for e-bikes. Unlock fees between £1 and £1.50 will also apply.
Riders will have to be aged over 16 and will be required to wear a safety helmet and hi-vis clothing.
