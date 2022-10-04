Woman raped by stranger in Portsmouth alleyway
Police are investigating the rape of a 19-year-old woman in an alleyway in Portsmouth.
Hampshire Constabulary said she was walking along Winston Churchill Avenue when she was approached by a man she did not know who then attacked her in an alleyway close to River Street.
It happened between 11:00 BST on Sunday and 01:30 the following morning.
Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and have extra patrols in the area.
The force said the woman was being supported by specialist officers.
The man is described as white, in his late 20s, 6ft 1in (1.85m) tall, with a stocky build, short brown hair, and stubble.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, including a man similar to the one in the description, to come forward.
Officers also appealed for any CCTV, video doorbell, or dash cam footage taken near the time.
Det Chief Insp Dal Andrews said: "We appreciate that this took place late on Sunday evening or early on Monday morning, but we believe that there would have been people in the area that can help our enquiries.
"We take reports of this nature very seriously.
"As part of the thorough investigation being undertaken by our specialist rape and serious sexual offences team, Operation Amberstone, we will be looking to review all relevant CCTV footage as there are many cameras on the route that the woman had walked.
"In addition our neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these officers if they need advice or have information that could assist us."
