Southampton students moved out of block following water leak
- Published
More than 250 students have been moved out of their accommodation after a burst water pipe led to flooding.
Rooms and corridors in the Mercury Point block, owned by Unite Students, near Southampton City Centre were filled with water on Saturday.
Parents have criticised communications from the company since the students were moved out.
Unite Students said all the students have been offered temporary alternative accommodation in hotels.
A spokesperson would not confirm the exact number of students affected.
The complex in Duke Street houses students from both Solent University and the University of Southampton.
The mother of one of the students said her daughter, only weeks into her first year at university, had been placed in three hotels, including one in Portsmouth, since Saturday.
She said: "It's not an ideal position to be in, so far out from the university. And the company haven't been very forthcoming with information - its been absolutely shocking.
"I'm concerned about the long term impact on their mental health."
Another mother posted on Unite Students' Facebook page that her daughter had missed lessons because of the "uncertainty" over where she was spending the night.
A statement from Unite Students apologised for the "stress and inconvenience" caused by the leak.
"We're working hard to put right the issues caused by this leak.
"Every student affected has been offered temporary alternative accommodation in hotels, inclusive of their meals and any travel expenses incurred.
"Our priority is their safety, and we will continue to provide them with regular updates. We are also working closely with our university partners to provide additional support."
