Images show new waterfront housing plans for Portsmouth
Images have been released showing what a major new waterfront housing development would look like.
Plans for 835 homes at Tipner East in Portsmouth have been submitted more than two decades after the site was first allocated for housing.
The land has previously had a range of industrial uses but would host a series of 11-storey tower blocks if the proposals are approved.
Portsmouth City Council said it would make a decision by 19 January.
Vivid, a housing association which acquired the site last year, said most of the homes would be flats.
It said 250 of the units would be made available under affordable sale or rental arrangements, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Steve Pitt, the council's cabinet member for economic development, said: "It's important that we continue to listen to the community about any concerns they have but this will be a vital contribution towards new housing in the city and we are looking forward to working with Vivid to progress it as quickly as possible.
"Too many developers have brought forward schemes without any affordable housing included so it's great to see this come through."
Meanwhile, a report into future of plans to develop land at nearby Tipner West is expected to be considered by councillors next week.
The Tipner West proposals have previously stalled over environmental concerns.
