Southampton school children offered biscuits by man at lunchtime
- Published
Police are patrolling an area at school drop-off and pick-up times after a man was reported to have handed out biscuits to children.
It happened at Netley Abbey Junior in Southampton on Tuesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a man approached a group of children at the school at lunchtime and offered them biscuits, before leaving the scene.
School staff members then witnessed the man return to the school for a second time before driving away.
Officers are reviewing CCTV footage.
In a statement, the force described it as a "concerning incident" and said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and to identify those responsible.
"We are actively engaging with the school directly around this incident," it added.
An email was sent to parents of Netley Abbey Junior School.
A letter was also sent to parents of nearby Hamble School. Headteacher Alaric Govan said: "We have been contacted by Netley Abbey Primary School this afternoon.
"During lunchtime, a man was seen handing out packets of sealed biscuits to children.
"When he was approached by school staff, he drove away in a silver Mercedes. There was a woman in the passenger seat of the car.
"The man has been described as being of South-East Asian origin with dark hair and glasses."
Parents and students are being urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals to staff or police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.