Frazer Brabant: Five men appear in court over murder case
Five men have appeared in court facing charges connected to the death of a father-of-two three years ago.
Frazer Brabant was assaulted and found with serious head injuries in a garden in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, on 31 October 2019.
He died of his injuries in hospital three months later in January 2020.
Four of the five men have been charged with murder. All five appeared at Winchester Crown Court, where they will face trial in April 2023.
Scott Neale, 34, from Spindle Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.
His brother, Ricky Neale, 40, also known as Ricky Lewis, from Candover Court, Basingstoke, has been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.
Lee Wood, 31, of Griston, Thetford, Norfolk, and Forhad Miah, 31, from Chestnuts Close, Oakley, Basingstoke, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.
And James O'Connor, 24, from Fairfield, Whitchurch, Hampshire, has also been charged with murder.
Judge Angela Morris told the court the trial would run for at least six weeks next year.
