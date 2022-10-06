Daughter who saved dad's life encourages more to learn CPR
A woman who helped saved her father's life when he had a cardiac arrest hopes to inspire more people to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Deana Heasell from Totton, Hampshire, was celebrating Tim Taylor's 70th birthday with her family at a barbecue when he stopped breathing.
Ms Heasell carried out CPR for 15 minutes until an ambulance arrived.
"I feel blessed to have him as my dad, and to have played that tiny part in still having and keeping him here."
Fewer than one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.
Ms Heasall, 43, rushed to her father's aid when he suddenly collapsed at the family gathering in August.
'Amazing actions'
"I looked around, he was behind me, and he was grey," she said.
"His breathing was laboured, making the most awful noises, and we knew something was seriously wrong.
"It just came down to getting on with it and having that awareness that you just need to do something, and having that training to be able to do it.
"I stayed completely calm outwardly but inside I was broken. I just desperately carried on. I couldn't lose my Dad on his 70th birthday or anytime."
Ms Heasall learned first aid skills through her job as a manager of a Stepping Stones day nursery, and the family hopes their story could encourage others to acquire the same skills.
Julie Taylor, Tim's wife and Deana's mother, said: "If this can happen to us it can happen to anyone.
"We are so very proud of Deana, she is a true hero, and deserves recognition for her amazing actions."
Mr Taylor, who is "recovering well" after spending 12 days in hospital and having a stent fitted, added: "I'm just pleased to be alive, and thanks to my daughter I am.
"Don't hold back, go and learn [CPR], because you never know."
