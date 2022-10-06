Southampton: Man spoken to about school biscuit incident
A man who handed out biscuits to schoolchildren has been identified and spoken to by the police.
The initial incident happened at Netley Abbey Junior in Southampton at Tuesday lunchtime.
Hampshire Constabulary said a man approached a group of children at the school and offered them biscuits, before leaving the scene.
Police increased patrols in the area as a result but now say their investigation is complete.
On Wednesday the Force described the incident as "concerning", but it now says the man was "given advice" about his actions, and no further action has been taken.
Innocent explanation
Insp Louise Hubble said: "Following the reports officers conducted extensive enquiries including house-to-house visits, CCTV scoping and review - alongside high visibility patrols in the local areas during key times such as morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups.
"As a result of this action we identified the person responsible. They have been spoken to and provided with relevant guidance and advice around their actions."
Headteacher Rosie Tebbutt emailed parents after Tuesday's incident and warned them to be "very aware" of how their children got to school.
A letter was also sent to parents of nearby Hamble School.
Kayleigh Robinson, whose child attends the school, said she believed there was an innocent explanation and that it could have been "dealt with two days ago".
She said: "My eldest works in the nearby wine bar, he said a gentleman and a woman, who spoke no English, and two children, had been in for lunch on Tuesday.
"They had coffee and biscuits... he, I think, saw the kids at the playground and tried to give them the biscuits."
