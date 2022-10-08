Isle of Wight: Derelict hotel's former owner aims to sue police
- Published
The former owner of a derelict seafront hotel is taking legal action against the police after a case against him was dropped.
Stephen Purvis was being pursued by Hampshire Constabulary over a Community Protection Notice (CPN) on Ocean's Hotel in Sandown, Isle of Wight.
It had been issued by police after Mr Purvis failed to secure the dilapidated hotel as ordered by the council.
But Mr Purvis was no longer a company director.
It was alleged Mr Purvis failed to comply with the CPN, issued on 11 June, in regard to the Sandown Esplanade property.
A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed there was no case to answer because Mr Purvis ceased to be a director of Phoenix Commercial Property Developments (PCPD) on 31 May.
In April 2021, the freehold of the Ocean Hotel was sold to PCPD, of which Mr Purvis was a director.
In May this year, Hampshire Constabulary issued a CPN warning against PCPD, which the company was required to comply with by 10 June.
No action was taken, so police issued a formal CPN on 11 June, giving the company a month to comply, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Hampshire Constabulary issued a summons to court for the owners on 12 July.
However, changes made at PCPD were not updated on public records.
Documents uploaded to Companies House on 13 September, the day the alleged CPN breach was first due to be heard in court, show Mr Purvis and PCPD had already parted ways.
A PCPD spokesperson said Mr Purvis had launched legal action against the police and itself, his former company, for failing to accurately maintain its registers.
The company has since sold its freehold to the Ocean Hotel, which was the subject of a police investigation after a fire last year.
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed securing the abandoned hotel is still a priority, and is currently liaising with its current owners.
The force has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk