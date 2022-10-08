Two elderly pedestrians die in Tilehurst car crash
Two elderly pedestrians have died after being hit by a car.
A 94-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman were struck by a silver Mercedes A170 on Park Lane in Tilehurst, Berkshire shortly before 11:00 BST on Friday.
They both died at the scene. The car driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
