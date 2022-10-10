Patience urged during Southampton Redbridge flyover work
Drivers stuck in traffic jams on a major route out of Southampton have been urged to be "patient" during repair work to a flyover.
Long tailbacks have formed, even at off-peak times, on the westbound approach to the A35 Redbridge Causeway since work began last week.
The work on the parapets and areas under the bridges, is not due to finish until the beginning of December.
Hampshire County Council said delays were "inevitably unavoidable".
"We recognise our latest phase of work to refurbish Redbridge Causeway has been causing some disruption and inconvenience on the local road network, and apologise for this.
"While the lane closures are in force, Hampshire Police have asked us to pass on a request to road users to please be patient and to respect the 'Keep Clear' areas on both the Millbrook and Redbridge roundabouts," it added.
The local authority said it was an "enormously complex engineering scheme" to ensure the bridges were fit for the next 20-30 years.
"The team is doing everything possible to complete the project in the shortest possible timescale, it said.
The work is part of a £15.8m project to upgrade the bridges which are used by roughly 60,000 vehicles a day.
The road serves as a link between the New Forest waterside area and Southampton and connects with the M271 motorway.
