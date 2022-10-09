Andover: Two bailed after man raped in alleyway
Two men, arrested after a man was raped in an alleyway, have been released on bail.
The 20-year-old man was approached then attacked next to Domino's Pizza on Bridge Street in Andover, Hampshire, shortly before midnight on Tuesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the two assailants were unknown to the victim.
A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of rape of a man over 16, have been bailed with conditions until 4 November.
A third man, 22, who was also detained has been released by police with no further action to be taken.
