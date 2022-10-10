In pictures: Hunter's Moon rises over the south

Hunter's Moon over PortsmouthAlison Treacher
The Hunter's Moon rising over Portsmouth on Sunday evening

A huge Hunter's Moon rose up into the sky on Sunday prompting many to take a snap.

It is most noticeable at sunset because when the full moon is close to the horizon, it appears to be bigger and takes on a golden orange glow.

It gets its name from a time of the year when people would traditionally be hunting animals for food, ahead of the long and cold winter months.

Here is a selection of your moon pictures, sent to us.

Graham Wiffen
Graham Wiffen snapped the moon as it rose over the beach huts at Mudeford Spit
Jamie Hill
The Hunter's Moon over the pier in Southsea caputured by Jamie Hill
Andy Stafford
Andy Stafford took this snap of the Hunter's Moon at Stonehenge
Atit Parab
Atit Parab took this picture as the moon appeared over Hengistbury Head
Dulcie Levett
The moon rising over Bognor photographed by Dulcie Levett
Alison Treacher
The Hunter's Moon looking enormous over Southsea taken by Alison Treacher
lunar_593
The orange-tinged moon rising up at Barton on Sea

You can send your pictures via email to: southweather@bbc.co.uk

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics