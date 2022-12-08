Hampshire: Warm space network takes shape for winter
A network of warm hubs across the two counties is being made available for the public over the winter months.
The local authorities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, along with various charities and churches have brought together a number of locations for people to gather to stay warm.
The BBC has collated this list of publicly available spaces. If you know of another venue or organisation which is operating a warm space, email the details to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk for inclusion.
The venues are arranged via council area and then type of venue. Scroll down to find your nearest location. Inclusion on this list does not constitute an endorsement by the BBC.
Southampton
Libraries
All open during usual opening hours. visit southampton.gov.uk/libraries for more details
- Bitterne Library, Bitterne Road East SO18 5EG
- Central Library, Civic Centre SO14 7LW
- Lordshill Library, Lordshill Centre SO16 8HY
- Portswood Library, Portswood Road SO17 2NG
- Shirley Library, Shirley Precinct, Shirley High Street SO15 5LL
- Woolston Library, Centenary Quay, Victoria Road SO19 9EF
- Burgess Road Library, Burgess Road SO16 3HF
- Millbrook Community Library Coppice Children's Centre, Windermere Avenue SO16 9QX
- Thornhill Community Library, 328 Hinkler Road SO19 6DF
- YMCA Weston Community Library, 68 Weston Lane SO19 9HG
Housing with care schemes
Open to all on days and at times listed below. For more details, visit southampton.gov.uk/housingwithcare
- Erskine Court, Sutherland Road SO16 8FZ - Fridays, 11:00-15:00, from 18 November
- Potters Court, Wimpson Lane SO16 4JA - Tuesdays, 11:00-15:00, from 15 November
Family hubs
Open to families with children aged 5 during the usual opening hours, for more details visit southampton.gov.uk/schools-learning
- Ashby Centre, Stratton Road, Shirley SO15 5QZ
- Pickles Coppice, 65 Windermere Ave SO16 9QX
- Sure Start Clovelly, 60-68 Clovelly Road SO14 0AU
- Sure Start Townhill Park, Cutbush Lane SO18 2GF
- Sure Start Thornhill, Byron Road SO19 6FH
- Sure Start Swaythling, Honeysuckle Road SO16 3BZ
- Sure Start Weston, Foxcott Close SO19 9JQ
Churches
- New Community Network, Central Hall, St Mary's Street, Southampton, SO14 1NF. Open from 9 November, Wednesdays 12:00-14:00
- Woolston Methodist Church, Manor Road North, Southampton, SO192DU - Tuesdays & Thursdays 14:00-17:00
Community Centres
Charities
- Southampton Sholing Salvation Army, 93 North East Road, Sholing, Southampton SO19 8AF. A drop-in community cafe on the first and third Friday of the month, 10:45-13:00
The city council has put together a list and map of heated buildings which will be open to the public.
Community Centres
- Havelock Community Centre, 324 Fawcett Road, Portsmouth, PO4 0LQ. A warm space open to anyone aged over 55. Mondays & Fridays 12:00-16:00
- Highbury Community Centre, Hawthorn Cresent, Portsmouth, PO6 2TL - Monday and Friday 08:30-12:00
- John Pounds Centre, Queen street, Landport, Portsmouth, PO1 3HN - Mondays - Fridays 08:00-16:00 & Saturdays 08:30-13:00. Cafe and library space, with free Wi-Fi, free drinks, board games on Thursdays.
- Lifehouse, Albert Road, Portsmouth, PO4 0JW - Wednesdays 09:00-11:30 & Thursdays 18:00-20:00. Welcome place for over 18s offering breakfast on Wednesday and dinner on Thursday (max 120 people)
- Milton Village Hall, Milton Road, PO4 8PR, Portsmouth - Mondays 09:30-12:30 & Thursdays 12:00-15:00 Small hall can be used as a quiet space to read or for crafting etc.
- Paulsgrove Community Centre/Library, Marsden Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4JB - Mondays to Thursdays 09:00-17:00 & Fridays 09:00-16:00. Cafe (09:00-13:00) and library space with free Wi-Fi, free drinks and board games on Thursdays.
- Portsmouth Carers Centre, Orchard Road, Portsmouth, PO5 0AL - Monday to Thursday 09:00-17:00 & Fridays 09:00-16:30. Welcome place for unpaid carers over 18.
- Somerstown Community Centre, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, PO5 4JJ - Monday-Friday 09:00-21:00 & Saturdays & Sundays 09:00-16:00. A welcome place with wifi available. Refreshments available to purchase for 50p. Power sockets for charging phones and devices.
- Stamshaw and Tipner Community centre, Wilson Road, Portsmouth, PO2 8LE - Wednesdays 19:00-21:30. Welcome place for over 18s with free bingo session and free refreshments.
Libraries
- Alderman Lacey, 98 Tangier Rd, Portsmouth PO3 6HU
- North End, Gladys Ave, North End, Portsmouth PO2 9AX
- Paulsgrove, Paulsgrove Youth Community Centre, Marsden Rd, Portsmouth PO6 4JB
- Portsmouth Central, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth PO1 2DX
- Southsea, 19-21 Palmerston Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3QQ
- Beddow, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 8PR
- Carnegie Library & Welfare, Fratton Rd, Portsmouth PO1 5EZ
Museums
- Cumberland Museum, Eastern Parade, Portsmouth, PO4 9RF - Tuesday to Sunday 10:00-17:00 (last entry 16:00). Welcome place open to all
- Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, Museum road, PO1 2LJ - Tuesday to Sunday 10:00-17:00 (last entry 16:30) Welcome place open to all with café available.
Churches
- Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road, Portsmouth, PO6 2QZ - Wednesdays 09:00-17:00
- Family Church, Kingston Road, Portsmouth, P02 7DX - Thursdays - 13:00-15:00. Welcome place for families with pre-school children. Drinks and activities.
- North End Bapist Church, 195 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hants PO2 7JH. Open from 3 October at various times during the week, check website for details.
- St Aidain's Church, Sywell Cresent, Portsmouth, PO3 5UB - Weekdays 09:00-17:00 and for services on Sunday
- St Cuthbert's Church, Lichfield Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, P03 6DE - Weekdays 09:00-17:00 & for services on Sunday. Community café every weekday from 10:00-13:30. Hot and cold drinks and light refreshments are available at reasonable prices and children eat free when eating with an adult.
- Insight, St Johns Cathedral, Crispian Way, Portsmouth, PO1 3HG - Tuesdays 11:00-14:00. Lunchtime community meal for over 18s.
- St Jude's Church, Kent Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3EL, Monday - Friday 10:00-12:00. Open to all
- St Luke's Church, Greetham Street, Southsea, PO5 4LH - Monday to Thursday 09:00-17:00 & Sundays 09:00-17:00. Welcome place open to all with refreshments.
- St Margaret's Church, Highland Rd, Southsea, PO4 9DD - Daily - various times
Libraries
Community Hubs
- Aspire Charity, Trinity Buildings, Dover St, Ryde PO33 2BN - Tuesdays - Fridays 10:30-14:30. Serving teas and coffees with lunch. Running until March / April. Donations gratefully received.
- Bridges at The Apex Church, St Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight PO31 7HH - Tuesdays 08:30-11:00
- Revive Newport, 82-83 High Street, Newport, PO33 1BH - Mondays & Thursdays 11:00-14:00
Churches
- Newport Minster, St John's Church, Newport & St Mary's Church, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight:
- St Mary's hall, Carisbrooke, Mondays 10:00-12:30
- St Mary's hall, Carisbrooke, Parson's Pantry, Wednesdays 10:00-12:30
- St John's hall, Newport - Wednesdays Lunch club (£4, must be booked in advance) Fridays - The Parish Centre, Town Lane, Newport (opposite Subway), 10:00-12:30
The county council said it is "making the most of its library network by offering warm and welcoming spaces for anyone needing a place to spend some time, connect with others, or to work or study". More details on libraries in the locations below.
The libraries network has registered with a number of national databases promoting warm spaces across the UK, including the Warm Welcome campaign. Further advice available on Keep Warm, Keep Well.
The council is also inviting voluntary and community organisations to apply for a grant of up to £5,000 to develop and host warm hubs where people can gather together. It said it "might be in the form of a regular coffee morning, or the provision of a shared activity."
The Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs is an international network which hosts gatherings for veterans where they can meet and have a free breakfast.
Libraries
- Basingstoke Discovery Centre
- Chineham
- Overton
- Tadley
- Whitchurch
Churches
- Basingstoke Salvation Army, Wessex Close, Basingstoke, RG21 3NP - Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 09:30-12:00
- Buckskin Evangelical Church, Chiltern Way, Basingstoke, RG225BB - Tuesdays 10:00-12:00
- Oakridge Methodist Church, Vivian Road, Basingstoke, RG21 5QB - Fridays 10:00-13:00
- St Andrews Methodist Church, Western Way, Basingstoke, RG22 6ER - Tuesday-Thursday 10:00-13:30
- St. Mary's, Bishopswood Road, Tadley, RG26 4HQ - Open daily 09:00-17:00 but hot drinks and cake served 08:30 onwards on Wednesday and Sunday only.
Libraries
- Bordon
- Liphook
- Petersfield
Community Centres and Village Halls
Libraries
- Chandler's Ford
- Eastleigh
- Hedge End
- Netley
- West End
Libraries
- Fareham
- Lockswood, Park Gate
- Portchester
- Stubbington
Libraries
- Gosport Discovery Centre
- Bridgemary
- Elson community library and hub
Churches
- St Matthew's Church, Bridgemary, Gosport, PO13 0NL - Monday-Saturday, 08:45-13:30, has a community cafe with a "varied and reasonably priced menu".
Libraries
- Fleet
- Yateley
Churches
- Hartley Wintney Methodist Church
- St Peter's Parish Centre, 60 Church Avenue, Farnborough, GU14 6AP - Thursdays, from 17 November, 15:00-20:00
Council Premises
- Residents are "always welcome" at the council's office reception, said the authority
Libraries
- Havant
- Emsworth
- Hayling Island
- Leigh Park
- Waterlooville
Churches
- Church of the Good Shepherd Crookhorn, Crookhorn Lane, Widley, Waterlooville PO7 5QB - Monday-Friday 07:30-11:30 and Tuesdays & Thursdays 14:00-16:00.
- Hart Plain Church, Hart Plain Avenue, Waterlooville, PO8 8RG - Wednesdays 10:00-12:00. It is also working with the local Wecock Community Centre, Wednesdays 13:30-15:30
- Leigh Park Baptist Church, Stockheath Road, Havant, PO9 5NT - Wednesdays 09:00-11:15 and Sundays 16:00-18:00.
Community Centres
- Pallant Centre, Havant, PO9 1BE. Warm and accessible to all for tea, coffee and soup. Pay if you can, if you can pay more - pay it forward for someone else.
Libraries
- Fordingbridge
- Hythe
- Lymington
- New Milton
- Ringwood
- Totton
The Borough Council has completed a round up of on a cost-of-living help web page, including any details it has of warm spaces.
Libraries
- Farnborough
Community Centres
- Vine Centre, 33 Station Road, Aldershot, GU11 1BA. Wednesdays and Thursdays 09:00 - 16:00. Refreshments and soup will be available, donations gratefully received.
Churches
- Aldershot Park Church, Church Lane East, Aldershot, GU11 3ST - Tuesdays 10:30-11:45
- Aldershot Salvation Army, 1 North Lane, GU12 4QE - Tuesdays 09:00-13:00, Wednesdays 09:30-14:00
- Farnborough Baptist Church, Queens Road, North Camp GU14 6DX - Fridays 11:00-14:00
- True Living Centre, Heckfield., St John's Church, London Road, Hook, RG27 9EG
Libraries
- Andover
- Romsey
Churches
- Freedom Church UK, Freedom Centre, Unit 6, Greatbridge Business Park, Budds Lane, Romsey SO51 0HA - Tuesdays & Thursdays 09:00-12:00 & Wednesdays 09:00-17:00
- Romsey Baptist Church, Bell Street, Romsey, SO51 8GW - Saturdays & Sundays 10:00-12:30
- Romsey Methodist Church, Beacon Cafe, The Hundred, Romsey, SO51 8BZ - Wednesdays 14:00-16:00 & Fridays 10:00-12:00
- Sozo Ministries International, Dunwood Oaks Centre, Danes Road, Awbridge, Romsey, SO51 0GF - Tuesdays & Thursdays - 10:30-15:30
Libraries
- Winchester
- Bishops Waltham
Community Centres
- The Arc, Winchester is a public space available as a warm space.
- Colden Common Community Centre, St Vigor Way, SO21 1UU - Every Monday 10:30-13:30, tea & coffee, books & films available.
Churches
- Winchester Vineyard Church, Unit A, Bar End Industrial Estate, Winchester, SO23 9NP - Mondays 10:00-12:00
