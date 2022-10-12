Queen Elizabeth II: Portsmouth councillors back statue idea
Councillors have backed calls to erect a statute of Queen Elizabeth II in Portsmouth.
A motion suggesting the proposal was passed by city councillors on Tuesday afternoon.
The authority has been asked to start a public consultation on the plans and a possible location.
But councillors also said no further progress could be made until a decision had been taken by Buckingham Palace.
'An honour'
Planning consent and permission from the Royal Family would be required to proceed with the idea.
The motion was put forward by Conservative councillors John Smith and Benedict Swann and unanimously approved.
The motion stated there was "just one full-size statue of Her Majesty in the entire UK" and it would be "an honour for Portsmouth to be one of the first to publicly commemorate her late Majesty".
"This will showcase not only our love for her, but also our city's close links to the armed forces, faiths and in recognition of her, as our much loved and longest-serving head of state," the two councillors added.
They believed the statue would be "a fitting tribute" to the Queen.
