Lyndhurst: Horse box fire shuts main New Forest route
Horses have been rescued after the lorry they were travelling in caught fire.
Firefighters were called to the fire in the New Forest on the A337 north of Lyndhurst shortly after 06:00 BST.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: "The horse box was well alight when crews arrived - the owner and animals are all fine."
Hampshire County Council said the road would remain shut between Lyndhurst and Cadnam through Wednesday morning.
Drivers are being urged to delays their journey or find an alternative route.
