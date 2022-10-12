Woman charged over Havant dog biting three-year-old
A woman has been charged after a thee-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was bitten by a Doberman dog.
Hampshire police said the toddler was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after being attacked on Botley Drive, Havant, Hampshire on 8 August.
Lisa Marie Garner of Botley Drive in Havant has been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
She is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 10 November.
