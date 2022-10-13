Sandown: Trains halted after lorry hits railway bridge
Trains were stopped after a lorry hit and got stuck under a railway bridge on the Isle of Wight.
The lorry became jammed under Morton Common Bridge, Sandown near the Avenue Road junction at about 08:40 BST.
South Western Railway said following checks on the bridge, trains between Shanklin and Brading resumed shortly after 11:00.
The lorry has been moved and the road is fully open. Police said no injuries had been reported.
