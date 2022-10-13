Southampton Christmas market and flying Santa cancelled
- Published
A city centre Christmas market will not go ahead, it has been announced.
WELA Märkte will not deliver the annual event in Southampton, nor the city's flying Santa experience.
Southampton City Council leader Satvir Kaur said the authority had been working closely with the company since February, and the timing of the announcement was "particularly frustrating and unexpected".
The ice rink will instead return to the city, Cllr Kaur confirmed.
Plans for other activities are under way and residents and businesses who would like to get involved have been invited to come forward.
"Despite the short notice, we are now working very closely at speed, with city partners to see what alternatives could be put in place," Cllr Kaur said.
The reasons behind the decision to cancel this year's Christmas market are still unknown.
The city council has been approached for further comment.
The Christmas lights switch-on event will instead be held on 17 November.
