Cost of living: Schools urged to stop requiring branded uniforms
Schools should not require branded uniforms, a council has said.
Portsmouth City Council said parents with children in state schools spend an average of £337 per year on school uniforms.
Most require pupils to buy branded items "which are often significantly more expensive than unbranded alternatives", the authority said.
Instead, it suggested parents should be allowed to iron or stitch logos onto unbranded items.
A council motion said it would write to schools requesting they stop the use of mandatory branded uniforms where unbranded items can be bought at more affordable prices.
The authority agreed that, during a cost of living crisis, "there can be no justification for school uniform policies which require families to purchase branded items which are significantly more expensive than unbranded items".
'Used as a weapon'
An example given by the council was that a branded blazer can cost £49, while unbranded blazers are available online for £12.
The council also said it would also consider extending Free School Meal provision to children in households experiencing financial hardship, but who do not meet the national criteria.
Councillor Terry Norton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there was an "over-reliance" on uniforms by schools.
"Uniform does have a place," he added. "The problem is that it's not the be all and end all and in many schools it's used as a weapon against young people."
A Portsmouth resident also spoke to the council ahead of the motion.
"I have four children who went to school who needed to buy branded school uniforms," Maria Oyegbile said.
"It was not easy on the family financially and on many occasions, I had to make use of my credit cards."
