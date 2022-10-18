Murder arrest after woman in 90s found dead in Waltham Chase
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 90s was found dead in a house.
The body of the woman was discovered in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase shortly after midnight on 7 October.
Hampshire Constabulary said the woman's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
The force said the arrested man, who is aged in his 70s and is known to the woman, had since been released on police bail.
