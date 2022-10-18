Hampshire labradorrescued after falling into deep sewer
A dog has been rescued after falling into a sewer in his owner's back garden.
Ollie the black labrador fell 3m (9.8ft) through a broken manhole cover in the village of Holbury, Hampshire, and became trapped.
Neighbours were asked not to flush their toilets while his rescue took place.
He was eventually freed by Hampshire Fire & Rescue's Animal Rescue team and the RSPCA.
The labrador was given a once over and found to be uninjured "though very unsavoury", the charity's Graham Hammond said.
"I was really concerned that he could have seriously injured himself," the inspector said.
"It was a long drop and obviously extremely nasty down there.
"We also needed to keep Ollie as calm as possible, as even dogs with the friendliest of temperaments can change when they're scared and stressed.
Rescuers lifted the dog out of the sewer using a ground sheet on 3 October, resulting in a "straightforward and easy rescue, though a bit smelly".
