Isle of Wight: St Mary's Hospital ambulance station to be expanded
- Published
Plans to expand an ambulance station have been unveiled.
New offices and training rooms for ambulance crews could be built at the site of a former social club at St Mary's Hospital, in Newport, on the Isle of Wight.
The new building would be connected to the current ambulance hub, with access off Dodnor Lane.
The proposals, tabled by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, follow plans to expand the rest of the hospital.
Planning agents ERM said the upgrade of the ambulance station represented "a much-needed addition" to the ambulance service on the island and would provide improved facilities to meet increasing demand.
Under the new plans, the existing ambulance station would also be re-cladded, removing the current material which contains asbestos, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The proposals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
The existing intensive care unit, fracture clinic, urgent treatment centre, emergency department and acute ward at the hospital will also all be upgraded as part of a £48m plan approved earlier this year.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.