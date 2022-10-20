Aerial photographer's England collection goes online
- Published
Thousands of photographic negatives and prints taken by a pioneering aerial photographer are being made available to view for the first time.
Harold Wingham, who hailed from the New Forest, took photos across south west England between 1951 and 1963.
Wingham used hand-held aerial reconnaissance cameras to produce images with excellent resolution.
The photographer, who lived in Gloucestershire, died last year.
The collection of almost 2,000 photographic negatives and corresponding prints has been divided into 86 flights and been made available online by Historic England.
They represent a mix of architectural, archaeological and industrial subjects and views of villages and towns in the early post-war period, offering a unique insight into the changing landscape of the region.
Born in 1924 Wingham served in the RAF during World War Two as a wireless operator and trainee navigator.
After the war he compiled weather reports for the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Gloucester and later worked for the Gloster Aircraft Company.
Wingham, who lived in Cranham, took flying lessons and learned photography so that he could carry out aerial reconnaissance for archaeological purposes.
He acquired government surplus camera equipment and film and began recording the archaeology and architecture of the West Country.
The collection is retained in Historic England's archive, which has created three online displays.
Archivist Katy Groves said it had been a "privilege" to work on the project.
"There is a timeless quality to his photography that just makes his material stand out," she said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk