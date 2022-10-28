Bluewater Care Home: Care home still rated inadequate by watchdog
- Published
A care home previously rated inadequate after serious safety breaches were found has been given the same grading by inspectors.
Bluewater Care Home in Portsmouth cared for 15 people when the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited in June. It has capacity for 60.
Inspectors said some progress had been made after an earlier visit last November, but many problems were still found.
The home was approached to comment.
In February, the home said the CQC report written after November's inspection was "inaccurate" and that it was taking legal action against the regulator.
It has been rated inadequate since May 2021 and the CQC said it found it to be "defensive" and "not receptive" to feedback.
Inspectors found in June that the home had not ensured there were staff deployed who had been properly trained, especially on night shifts, and that it had no registered manager.
It said there was also a "lack of consistency" in reporting incidents to the local authority, including some that had resulted in injuries.
Although the CQC said the home was "visibly clean", assessments were not carried out to the correct standards.
One resident's support plan described them as "ignorant" and "rude".
It also focused on the impact of their behaviour on staff and not how best to minimise and respond to it, the CQC said.
It rated the home's safety and leadership as inadequate and found that its effectiveness required improvement.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.