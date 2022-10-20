Portsmouth's Voi e-scooter scheme extended until 2024
- Published
An e-scooter trial in Portsmouth has been extended.
The Voi scheme - first launched in March 2021 - will continue to run until 31 May 2024.
The decision has been taken by Portsmouth City Council and comes as the authority revealed that the use of e-scooters across the city has increased by 65% over the past seven months.
The same trial in Southampton has also been extended for an extra 18 months.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for transport in Portsmouth, said she was happy to approve the extension of the trial.
She said she hoped that with more evidence from all over the country the Department for Transport (DfT) would "come up with some legislation".
Under current rules, e-scooters can only be used on public land through council-run schemes.
The government is expected to bring forward legislation on e-scooters in this parliamentary session.
Councillors in Portsmouth were told that almost 60,000 people have used the e-scooters in the city since the trial started.
Similar Voi trials are being run in a number of other cities, including Birmingham, where an extension to May 2024 was approved last month.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.