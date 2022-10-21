A31 Ringwood road widening causes weekend closures
Work to widen the A31 to three lanes at Ringwood will cause road closures over the weekend.
The roadworks will take place between the A31 junction for Ringwood town centre, the B3347 Mansfield Road and the B3081 Verwood underpass.
A full closure of the A31 will be enforced between 20:00 and 06:00 BST from Friday to Saturday.
There will then be five days of east and westbound diversions in place on the Ringwood flyover.
The weekend works will mean a full closure of the A31 westbound between M27 Junction 1 at Cadnam and the A338 Ashley Heath Roundabout from Friday to Saturday.
There will then be a full A31 eastbound closure between the A338 Ashley Heath Roundabout and M27 Junction 1 at Cadnam on Sunday.
Between Monday and Friday, the Ringwood flyover east and westbound will be closed and traffic will be diverted off and on again at the Ringwood junction.
Drivers are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys between 20:00 and 06:00 BST by National Highways.
In a statement, the organisation confirmed there would also be a "number of overnight closures" of the A31 in November, which are yet to be confirmed.
