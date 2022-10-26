Hampshire: Woman died after crash on A33
A woman has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash.
The collision, involving a red Mazda MX-5 and a black Peugeot Boxer van, happened on the A33 northbound, near Kings Worthy in Hampshire.
A woman and a man, both in their 70s, were taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.
The woman later died while the man remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, according to Hampshire Constabulary.
Witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage have been urged to contact the police.
Sgt Chris Thompson said: "If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, please contact us as soon as possible."
