Southampton Airport staff to walk out over pay dispute
- Published
Staff at Southampton Airport are to begin a series of one-day strikes in a row over pay.
Workers including airside operations controllers, firefighters, technicians and engineers will walk out on 5, 12 and 19 November.
The Unite union said the decision was taken as inflation was at a 40-year high and airport workers had not had a pay rise since 2019.
The airport's owner said it was "determined to find a resolution".
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said airport bosses needed to make "a realistic pay offer" to the staff if they were to avoid "an escalation of the dispute".
Runway extension
The union said workers went "beyond the call of duty during the pandemic" and campaigned to help secure a runway extension at the airport.
"It's time to recognise the workers' contribution with a fair pay deal," said Ian Woodland, Unite regional officers.
A legal battle against plans to extend the airport's runway failed earlier this year and construction will now go ahead.
A detailed timescale for the work has not yet been revealed.
A spokesman for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns the airport, said: "We value our people and are determined to find a resolution.
"In an effort to do so we are engaging the dispute resolution service ACAS, with a view to finding a way forward that works for all parties."
