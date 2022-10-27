Three men plead guilty after police find Southampton cannabis factory
- Published
Three men have pleaded guilty to drug production after police found thousands of cannabis plants in a warehouse.
Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 35, and Selami Lugja, 31, all from Southampton, admitted producing a controlled drug of Class B on Monday.
They were arrested on Friday when police made enquiries at a warehouse on Millbank Street, Southampton, and found over 2,000 cannabis plants.
Hampshire Constabulary said they seized the plants and will destroy them.
"This factory is one of the largest found in the city," said Phil Lamb, district commander for Southampton.
"By dismantling it, we have disrupted the organised crime groups that exploit and cause harm across our communities.
"Some might say cannabis is only a bit of drugs, but what production of this scale brings is exploitation of adults and children, serious violence, weapons and firearms."
The three men have been remanded into custody and will appear at Southampton Crown Court on 15 November.
