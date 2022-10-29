Covid: Southampton pop-up jab clinic gives 36 children wrong dose
- Published
A group of 36 children have been given a higher-than-normal dose of the Covid vaccine by mistake.
The children, aged between five and 11, were vaccinated at a children's only pop-up jab clinic at Start Point in Sholing, Southampton, on Wednesday.
Solent NHS Trust apologised, said it was taking the issue "very seriously" and that an investigation had begun.
A mother-of-two said she was "devastated" after her children were mistakenly given the larger dose.
She received a call on Wednesday evening from the NHS telling her that her children were among those to be given a higher dose of the paediatric Covid vaccination.
The mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the BBC: "I burst into tears, I was devastated.
"I'd had concerns about my children getting the jab in the first place but I took them along as I'd do anything in my power to protect them.
"I was told I shouldn't expect anything significant to happen, but any reaction to the jab would last longer. I haven't slept for 48 hours, my anxiety is through the roof."
She confirmed her children had not experienced any side effects.
'Very sorry'
Children between five and 11 years old are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Each vaccine is supposed to be a third of the dose given to older children and adults.
Chief medical officer for the trust, Dr Dan Baylis, said: "We are very sorry this error occurred and we have contacted the parents of the children involved to apologise for the mistake and share support and guidance should their child experience any mild side effects such as tiredness or a headache.
"We want to reassure everyone this is an isolated occurrence, which we are taking very seriously, and a thorough investigation is underway so that we learn from this and ensure it does not happen again."
In a statement, the trust confirmed parents had been advised to monitor their child for 48 hours after receiving the vaccination and asked to contact its Patient Advice and Liaison Service to log any feedback.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk