Eastleigh: Man and woman unconscious after attack
- Published
Two have been arrested over an attack that left a man and woman unconscious with serious injuries.
At 02:23 BST on Sunday, police were called to Leigh Road in Eastleigh following reports of a group of people being assaulted.
The hurt pair, in their 20s, were taken to hospital, where the woman remains in critical condition.
Thames Valley Police arrested two men, aged 27, from Fair Oak, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Both remain in custody.
A third individual was found with facial injuries after officers made inquiries.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.