Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Robbie Williams and George Ezra to headline
- Published
Robbie Williams, George Ezra and The Chemical Brothers are among the headline acts set to play at the Isle of Wight Festival next year.
Britpop band Pulp, who announced they were to reform, will also headline the event.
They will be joined by many other artists including Anne Marie, Mika, James Bay and former One Direction band member Niall Horan.
Next year's festival will take place between 15 and 18 June.
Robbie Williams will make his Isle of Wight Festival debut on the Sunday, bringing the event to a close.
He said: "There is something magic about a British festival… us Brits know how to bring the energy. I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, it's a real honour. I can't wait."
George Ezra and The Chemical Brothers will headline on the Saturday, while Pulp will take to the main stage on the Friday.
James Bay, who last performed at the festival in 2018, will make a come back, while Niall Horan will play the Isle of Wight Festival for the first time.
Other acts already confirmed include Sugababes, Blondie, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sam Ryder, Scouting For Girls, OneRepublic, Echo & The Bunnymen, Groove Armada, Manic Street Preachers, Courteeners, Example and The Human League.
The Enemy, British trio N-Dubz, Gang of Youths, Gabrielle, Ella Henderson, The Reytons and Oh My God! It's the Church will also perform at next year's event.
