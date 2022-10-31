Pedestrian injured as pallets fall from lorry in Lyndhurst
- Published
A pedestrian has been seriously injured by pallets of bricks that fell from a lorry.
Police said the woman was struck when the pallets became dislodged from the vehicle on the A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, earlier.
She was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.
The road has been closed in both directions with diversions in place while police investigation work continues.
Diversions are in place on the #Bluestar6 because a road is blocked. Due to an incident on Southampton Road, we are currently not able to serve Lyndhurst. The service will divert via the B3056, B3054 & B3055 to join normal route at the Balmer Lawn Hotel. Apologies ^GM— Bluestar (@BluestarHQ) October 31, 2022
