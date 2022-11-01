Fire fighters hurt by firework thrown into Southampton fire station
Two firefighters have been injured after a firework was thrown through the window of a fire station in Southampton.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the lit firework was hurled into Redbridge Fire Station on Monday evening.
The two firefighters who were working in the station at the time were treated in hospital for minor injuries.
HIWFRS described it as a "reckless act".
Assistant Director of Operations Dan Tasker said: "The consequences of this deeply unpleasant incident could have been much worse and we're thankful that our firefighters were not seriously injured.
"In the lead up to Bonfire Night I'd like to make a direct appeal to the public to act responsibly. Fireworks are explosives and can cause real and lasting damage.
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the attack and has appealed for witnesses.
