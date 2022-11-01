Driver tried to flag down HGV before brick fall injured woman, police say
- Published
Police are trying to find a van driver who attempted to flag down a lorry before its load of bricks fell off and seriously injured a pedestrian.
The HGV was carrying pallets of bricks when they became dislodged on the A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, at 12:15 GMT on Monday.
The injured woman, aged 23, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Officers said a van driver who tried to warn that the lorry's load was unstable may have vital information.
Hampshire Constabulary said the person who attempted to warn the lorry driver had been in a Pitter self-drive van driving on the A35 from Rushington to Lyndhurst.
The road was shut to allow investigations to take place following the crash but has now reopened.
