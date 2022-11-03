Probe into The Saint George Educational Trust's 'extreme right-wing links'
A charity is being investigated over concerns it has "associations with an extreme right-wing organisation".
The Saint George Educational Trust, based in Andover, Hampshire, has had a bank account frozen by the Charity Commission as part of its probe.
The charity is run for the advancement of the Catholic religion, according to the commission, which said it has "serious regulatory concerns".
The trust was contacted to comment on the investigation.
The commission said it had ordered the charity's trustees to review and remove content from its website and social media pages that do not "further the charity's purposes, and directed them not to allow such material in future".
The charity's website is not currently online.
The Saint George Educational Trust has been subject of three previous statutory inquiries, two which opened in 1997 and 1999 respectively.
In July, it became part of the commission's Statutory Class Inquiry after the regulator said it failed to submit information to it for two or more years over the last five years.
As a result of the new investigation, the charity is no longer part of that inquiry.
But the commission said its accounting information for the financial years ending 31 March 2020 and 2021 is still outstanding and will be considered in the current probe.
