Portsmouth church additions set to go ahead

Plans to redevelop a church to make it bigger and add a café have been recommended for approval.

The proposal would see halls at City Life Church in Tangier Road, Copnor, Portsmouth extended and a new two-storey building added.

The revamp has divided opinion - those against say it will mean increase noise and parking issues when services are held at the church.

Supporters say the upgrade will bring the community together.

Thirty-nine people objected to the planning application while 32 have written to the council in support of it, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.

Portsmouth City Council is expected to make a decision on the plans in the coming weeks.

