Frantisek Olah death: Teens joked about stabbing, court hears
- Published
Three teenagers accused of stabbing a man to death later laughed and joked about the killing, a court has heard.
Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded at his home in Musgrave Close in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May.
Winchester Crown Court was told the motivation for the attack, in which Mr Olah suffered multiple wounds to the chest and head, was not known.
Je Daine Carty, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra and Cohan Daley - all aged 18 - have pleaded not guilty to murder.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Sarah Jones KC said Mr Olah had been relaxing with his girlfriend, whose child was asleep upstairs, when the three teenagers started knocking on his door at about 23:00.
"Within an astonishingly short period of time he was lying on the floor of his hallway, just inside his own front door, bleeding to death from numerous stab wounds," the barrister told the court.
"This case is about how those young men arrived at his door and mercilessly cut him down with apparently little thought for what they were doing, whether they would be caught or whether others were likely to betray them."
Ms Jones said the "speed and ferocity" of the attack suggested it was "an agreed plan".
A post-mortem examination found two wounds to Mr Olah's head were caused by "a machete or axe-type weapon" that had been used with a "chopping action", the court heard.
The barrister said Mr Olah and Mr Carty knew each other, with the victim having purchased cannabis in the past from the teenager.
They had also been seen together earlier in the day before Mr Olah sent a text, the subject of which was not clear, containing a swear word aimed at Mr Carty, the court was told.
'They were laughing'
Ms Jones said the accused men's girlfriends helped them to get away and hide incriminating evidence after they fled.
She added that they had "revelled in the memory of what had happened".
Mr Kamarra-Jarra and Mr Carty met a female friend who initially believed they were not being serious when they started joking about killing a man, Ms Jones told the court.
"She said the men made jokes about how the man could not breathe... they were laughing," the barrister added.
Kaysha Saunders, Kelsea Byrne and Abbie Mills - all aged 18 - have denied a charge of assisting an offender.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.