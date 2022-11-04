Hampshire and Isle of Wight hosepipe ban lifted as rain boosts river levels
- Published
Restrictions on water use across areas of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have been lifted after recent rainfall.
Southern Water, which extracts water from the River Test and River Itchen, brought in the measures on 5 August as levels plummeted.
The company said a drop in demand along with wetter weather had seen river levels rise so the ban could be removed.
It was the first time a ban had been put in place in the region since 2012.
The firm has warned people to continue to use water wisely.
'Precious resource'
Katy Taylor, Southern Water's chief customer officer, said: "While we are now in a position to lift the ban we continue to experience the effects of drought across our region, with river and reservoir levels not back to where they really should be at this time of year.
"A dry winter could put us at risk of drought and restrictions again next year, so we must do what we can to protect and preserve this precious resource."
The Temporary Use Ban (TUB) was in place for people who get their fresh water supply from Southern Water.
Hosepipe bans came into force across large parts of the country after England had its driest July since 1935 and temperatures topped 40C (104F) in the UK for the first time on record over the summer.
Under the restrictions, using a hose to water gardens, clean cars, fill ornamental ponds and swimming pools is not allowed.
Bans imposed by South East Water on 12 August and Thames Water on 24 August currently remain in place.
The restrictions across the Thames Valley and London are expected to stay until 2023.
