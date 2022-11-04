Candle-lit vigil held for Eastleigh attack victim Shannon Webb
A candlelit vigil has been held following an attack that left a 21-year-old woman critically injured.
Shannon Webb was found violently assaulted in the early hours of Sunday after police were called to Leigh Road in Eastleigh, Hampshire.
Police have called it an "isolated incident". Two men have been charged in connection with the attack.
Several hundred people gathered at a nearby park to call for stronger policing measures in the town.
The vigil at Leigh Road Recreation Ground was organised by Dannon Robinson, a friend of Ms Webb, who described her as a "happy-go-lucky, bouncy young lady".
"When something as tragic as this happens in your town, you need to bring your community together," he said.
Another friend, Michelle, said: "There does need to be more patrols out in the evening when people are coming out of pubs and clubs - just to make sure everyone is safe when they visit a pub or club in Eastleigh."
A police statement said the force had been conducting "extensive enquiries" following the incident.
It sad: "We want to reassure the community that incidents of this nature are very rare in Eastleigh.
"Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be in the area as part of their usual patrols around the timings that the vigil is being held. We respect the right to peaceful protest.
"We will carefully monitor the situation and only intervene if necessary."
Two men from Fair Oak are due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 2 December.
Jack Limburn, 27 of Fair Oak Road, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
Jake Lucas, 27, of Samuel Jarvis Avenue, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and wounding with intent.
