Scott Chilton named as Hampshire's proposed new chief constable
Scott Chilton has been chosen as the preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Hampshire Constabulary.
He is currently chief constable for Dorset Police, a position he has held since July 2021.
Mr Chilton has been named as the proposed appointment by Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones.
The appointment is due to be confirmed by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Police and Crime Panel.
Mr Chilton began his career with the Hampshire force in 1992, becoming assistant chief constable before leaving to take up the role of deputy chief constable for Dorset Police.
Ms Jones said: "Scott is a highly experienced senior police officer and I am very much looking forward to working closely with him."
The first female chief constable of Hampshire, Olivia Pinkney, announced in September she would be leaving the force in the spring after 31 years in the service.
