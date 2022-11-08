Isle of Wight set for two MPs under boundary review
The Isle of Wight could be split into two Parliamentary constituencies under plans that would see MP numbers rise.
Areas including Newport and Cowes would sit in Isle of Wight West while the likes of Ryde, Shanklin and Sandown would be in Isle of Wight East.
Plans in 2010 to add part of the island to a Hampshire constituency proved hugely controversial, but the new idea was said to have "broad support".
Other areas across Hampshire are also set for changes.
The plans have been unveiled by the Boundary Commission for England as it aims to make Parliament fairer by giving each MP a roughly similar number of voters.
Under the new proposals, the Isle of Wight - which is currently represented by Conservative MP Bob Seely - could have two MPs in future.
Changes to the island's parliamentary boundaries have been discussed for years but the commission said the latest plans were met with "broad support".
Other new constituencies could also be created across Hampshire, including one absorbing the current Meon Valley area.
Among the new constituencies proposed is Fareham and Waterlooville, which would include Portchester, Cowplain, Wickham and Denmead, while a new Hamble Valley constituency would include Botley, Bursledon, Hedge End, Hamble, Titchfield and Warsash.
There would be no changes for Havant, Gosport, Portsmouth North, Portsmouth South, Southampton Itchen and Southampton Test while some boundary changes might affect the remaining constituencies in Hampshire.
A public consultation on the plans runs until 5 December.
The commission will then analyse the responses and submit the final recommendations to Parliament by 1 July 2023.
As part of its review, the number of constituencies in England is expected to increase from 533 to 543.
