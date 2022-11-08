Southampton Christmas market resurrected after cancellation
A city centre Christmas market will go ahead after plans for this year's event were initially cancelled.
A new trader has stepped in to run the attraction in Above Bar Street in Southampton.
S&D Leisure will deliver the market from 17 November until 24 December, Southampton City Council has confirmed.
Last month the authority announced WELA Märkte - which had been behind the event in the past - would not deliver it this year.
Council leader Satvir Kaur said since the "sudden and disappointing news" the council had been working hard to "save Christmas".
'Extra sparkle'
S&D Leisure's market will feature a variety of Christmas traders, festive bars with live music, food and children's rides.
Stanley Reeves, the firm's managing director, said the company would do its best "at such late notice".
"Although we know it will be a challenge, our brilliant team is working hard to bring extra sparkle to Southampton," he added.
The traditional ice rink by the Westquay shopping centre will make a return while there will be live entertainment and traders in Guildhall Square, the council has confirmed.
Several other initiatives will also be run across the city throughout the festive period, including appearances by Santa at Tudor House and Gardens.
