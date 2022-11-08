M27: Crash between Fareham and Port Solent
Police officers were involved in a crash with a car while attending an incident on the M27.
Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, near junction 12, at 10:00 GMT after reports of a crash involving four cars.
One person suffered serious injuries.
But while at the scene two police officers, who were out of their vehicles, were also involved in a collision with a further car, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force confirmed that those injured were being treated by paramedics.
A stretch of the M27 between Fareham and Port Solent was closed on Tuesday morning, causing 35-minute delay and four miles of congestion.
All lanes on the eastbound side between junction 11 and the A27 near Fareham and junction 12 and the M275 near Ports Solent are now clear.
#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent after the earlier RTI, delays slowly starting to ease from J11. pic.twitter.com/uOqO8SzrX7— ROMANSE (@ROMANSE) November 8, 2022
