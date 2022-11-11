Ventnor fishing crews at risk over boat rule, skipper says
- Published
A fishing firm has warned its crews are at risk because of a design rule which make its boats more likely to capsize.
Ventnor Haven Fishery said the current regulation placed fuel tanks above deck on its catamarans instead of below.
An appeal against the rule has been launched by the fishery's boatbuilder, Cheetah Marine.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the regulation reduced fire risks and supported better maintenance and inspections.
Geoff Blake from the Isle of Wight fishery said the boatbuilder's 9m (30ft) catamarans were unusual in design.
He said: "I liken these boats to the rally car of the fishing vessels.
"If Mika Hakkinen had had to put his fuel tank on his roof I don't think he'd even attempt to do a rally because he knows going around the first corner he would turn over."
Mr Blake said he had ordered a third catamaran despite the safety risk.
Sean Strevens from the Ventnor boatbuilder said: "Centre of gravity is really important especially for fishing the Channel where it's deep waves [and] a lot of tidal currents."
The regulation, introduced in 2018, applies to fishing vessels but not to other types of craft.
In a statement, the MCA said it intended to review the rule but had seen no evidence yet to change it.
It said: "Recommended changes to fuel tank placement came about to minimise fire risks and to improve safety in a range of ways.
"Fishing vessels operate in all conditions and because of the nature of the work, crews regularly haul equipment on and off the vessel.
"The likelihood of a rupture to a petrol line, for example - potentially leading to dangerous vapour build up - is therefore higher than on other vessels."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.